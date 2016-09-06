In support of economic powers for Buhari

There is no doubt that the nation’s economy is presently in a comatose and the efforts of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in finding solutions to the myriad of inherited lapses in the economic sector from past governments deserve commendation. It is in view of this that the emergency power bill from the executive should be given accelerated treatment by the National Assembly in the overall interest of the nation.

As often said, the template for good governance in Nigeria is currently being laid for the present and future generations of Nigerians and, therefore, no amount of efforts in identifying with President Buhari in taking our economy out of the woods will be too much a sacrifice to pay for the turning around of our economy, as this will be for the benefit of us all.

Odunayo Joseph,

Mopa,

Kogi State