Sunny Ade promises lifetime experience in December concert

Ahead of his grand 70th birthday concert on December 11 tagged, ‘Sunny On Sunday’, a fresh set of photos of Nigerian music icon, King Sunny Ade has been released.

The very stylish photos, were released by talent management and event company, Temple Management Company, as they portray a side of the juju maestro that has never been seen before.

KSA pulled off varying looks and donned a bespoke suit, regal Agbada and even had time to look leisurely in tracksuits.

King Sunny Ade has promised to give fans the performance of his life at the concert scheduled to hold at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. Other acts featuring at the concert include Congolese icon, Awilo Logomba, Onyeka Onwenu, Sir Shina Peters, Darey, Omawumi, Niniola, Terry Apala, Jeff and Tyson Noir.

KSA who has been performing on stage for over 50 years will also be honoured as the first Nigerian to join the Hard Rock Hall of Fame at induction ceremony scheduled to hold on Wednesday November 30th at Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Oniru, Lagos.