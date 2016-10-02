Sunny Ade, 2Face, others get royal blessings from Ooni of Ife

History was made in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Wednesday when King Sunny Ade, 2Face, Mega 99, Femi Solar, Dele Bravo, Princess Ifemide and other artistes recieved royal blessings from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The performance of Sunny Ade, who was hosted by the Ooni in commemoration of his 70th birthday celebration in the city, illustrated the essential difference between KSA and other artistes on ground.

The venue of the event was ecstatic when 2Face breezed in unexpectedly. He would later light up the stage with popular hits such as ‘One Love’ and ‘African Queen’, which, according to him, was dedicated to Olori Wuraola. He later paid homage to Ooni and congratulated KSA on his birthday.

Mega 99’s performance was another moment that got people dancing for more than 30 minutes. Aside the Ooni’s blessings, KSA also went on stage to publicly shower prayers on him after sharing the stage with Mega99.

Other artistes that thrilled at the event included Gbenga Falope, Olajire twins, while comedian, Taiwo Olusanya, a.k.a Obama , cracked jokes and assisted the anchorman, Mr Laolu Olatubosun.

The event was graced by Ife chiefs, dignitaries and youths. Ooni who was the host, expressed his delight to be part of the success of the event which was organised by the Apreel 1 Event Management, adding that, “It is important to celebrate people, especially those who have made impact in their chosen fields. I thank God that I am part of this history. KSA deserved more than this and I am happy that Ile-Ife and Osun State at large dimmed it fit to celebrate the music legend at this unique time.”

The event also had in attendance veteran actors including Adebayo Salami, Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, Rasaq Olayiwola popularly known as Ojopagogo, actor cum politician, Honourable Rotimi Makinde, among others.

It also featured award presentation to the Ooni, Sunny Ade and Alhaja Anike Alajogun by the event management led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Seyifunmi Odunuga.