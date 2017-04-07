Sultan, MUSWEN intervene in OAU MSSN crisis

THE Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has convened a stakeholders meeting towards the resolution of the legitimacy crisis rocking the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) chapter of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN).

The meeting is coming on the heels of a series of petitions and counter petitions received by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and MUSWEN on the matter.

The Sultan, who is the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), directed MUSWEN, under the leadership of its Executive Secretary, Professor Dawud Noibi, to resolve the crisis.

To this end, letters have been forwarded to all those concerned in the matter to appear before the MUSWEN reconciliatory meeting, slated for Monday, 17 April, 2017, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Those invited are the OAU Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA), OAU Muslim community, the parties of MSSN OAU branch, the Osun State Muslim Community, MSSN B-Zone, MSSN Osun State Area Unit and Ife Muslim Community.

According to a letter written to the stakeholders, they are to send their representatives with their presentations at the meeting on April 17.

The Akeem Idowu-led MSSN, OAU branch, had petitioned the various Muslim bodies alleging that one Abdurrasheed Bakare of the same institution had been using the name of the MSSN and parading himself as the leader.

The spiritual head of the institution, the Chief Imam of OAU Central Mosque, Professor Abubakr Sanusi, alongside other stakeholders in the community like Dr S. O. Oseni and the Muslim community of the institution, headed by Professor Isiaka Aransi, had disowned the allegedly illegal Bakare group.

The authorities of OAU had equally endorsed Akeem Idowu’s as the recognised and registered MSSN group on campus and set up a disciplinary committee to sanction any erring group or students.

The Sultan, therefore, directed MUSWEN to nip the matter in the bud.