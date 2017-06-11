Story of my life, pure grace of God —Tonto Dikeh

Away from the controversies and marital issues that have plagued her life in recent times, Nollywood actress, Tonto says she has reasons to remain thankful to God. The last few months may have been tough for Dikeh, who has had to battle with walking away from her troubled marriage and putting the pieces of life together, but the mother of one says she remains unruffled as she marks her birthday with new glowing pictures that essentially revealed that she has recovered her groove.

In an Instagram post, which she shared with her fans as she marks another year, Dikeh said the story of her life has been that of pure grace from God, even as she pointed out that through the battles, through the storms, through the shallow and high waters, she remained steadfast knowing that she has the strength of a Lion.

Dikeh did not stop there. She added: “So many amazing years have come and gone and like the old saying, how time flies?; My story so far has been that of the pure grace of God, from that little girl walking the streets of Port Harcourt to this young amazing beautiful woman exuding divine essence and Grace; My tales aren’t complete without thanking God for the gift of life and adding another year to me today; my songs will be complete by saying thank you, my Lord, Through the battles, through the storms, through the shallow and high waters, I’ve remained steadfast knowing that I have the strength of a Lion; My name is KING Tonto Dikeh, I’m not like roses and flowers that blossom for a while and when the sun comes out they all whither and die, I’m still here standing tall and will keep standing till the end of time; I also celebrate my son King, my friends, family and my very supportive fans for the beautiful words always, yes it’s my day, however, let’s rock it together till the birds starts singing and sleeping; Happy Amazing and sweet Birthday to me today.”