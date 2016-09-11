Stop wasting your time on unproductive ventures, bishop tells youths

The presiding bishop of the Be Prepared Evangelical Church, Ibadan, Oyo State, Bishop Dapo Ojo, at the weekend, charged Nigerians to have positive impact on others, just as he frowned on some Nigerians who wasted their youth on unproductive ventures.

Bishop Ojo said this during the 40th anniversary of God’s faithfulness and dedication of a new album of Evangelist Opeyemi Olusola, at Jesus Discipleship Ministry, Challenge, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking on “How are you using your life?’ the cleric averred that it was only those who knew how to redeem their lifetime that could manage their lives meaningfully.

Earlier, the husband of the celebrant and founder of Jesus Discipleship Ministry, Pastor Ayodele Olusola, described the celebrant as committed, courageous and a transparent cleric who had touched many lives.

“It is a celebration of her commitment to God and humanity. It is a celebration of a woman committed to serving others and I want others to emulate her,” he said.

In her remarks, Evangelist Olusola thanked God for making her vision of about two decades a reality as well as for sparing her life to witness the event and called on youths to remain focused and trust God always.

Evangelist Opeyemi Olusola, however, used the occasion to advise Nigerian youths on the need to remain focus, adding that they should continue to call on God for assistance on their daily endeavours.