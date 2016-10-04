Stock Market investors opens Q3 with loss of N20.5bn

The Nigerian Equities market resumed the first trading day of the last quarter (Q3) on a negative note as lead key indicator the NSE All-Share Index depreciated 0.20 percent to close at 28,277.93 basis points increasing year to date losses by 1.27 per cent.

Consequently, investors on the Nigerian equities market lost N20.5 billion as market capitalization closed at N9.712 trillion from its opening figure of N9.733 trillion.

Investor sentiment turned negative as market breadth closed with 11 gainers to 16 losers. Nestle Nigeria Plc led the list of declining stocks as it fell by N10 to close at N815 per share, Nigerian Breweries Plc followed with a decline of N4.15 to close at N145.85 per share.

Flourmills Nigeria Plc dropped by 82 kobo to close at N21.1 per share, while E-Tranzact Plc decreased by 29 kobo to close at N5.69 per share and UBA Plc recorded a depreciation of 19 kobo to close at N4.01 per share.

On the other hand Guaranty Trust Bank Plc led the day’s gainers with an appreciation of 99 kobo to close at N24.99 per share. This was followed by Zenith Bank that added 36 kobo to close at N15.57 per share. Champion Breweries grew by 14 kobo to close at N2.65 per share, as Oando Plc improved by 7 kobo to close at N5.47 per share.