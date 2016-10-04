_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/fg-floats-n25bn-loan-scheme-mass-transit-sector/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=29269","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Stock Market investors opens Q3 with loss of N20.5bn

October 04, 2016 / : Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba -Lagos

The Nigerian Equities market resumed the first trading day of the last quarter (Q3) on a negative note as lead key indicator the  NSE All-Share Index depreciated 0.20 percent to close at 28,277.93 basis points increasing year to date losses by 1.27 per cent.

Consequently, investors on the Nigerian equities market lost N20.5 billion as market capitalization closed at N9.712 trillion from its opening figure of N9.733 trillion.

Investor sentiment turned negative as market breadth closed with 11 gainers to 16 losers. Nestle Nigeria Plc led the list of declining stocks as it fell by N10 to close at N815 per share, Nigerian Breweries Plc followed with a decline of N4.15 to close at N145.85 per share.

Flourmills Nigeria Plc dropped by 82 kobo to close at N21.1 per share, while E-Tranzact Plc decreased by 29 kobo to close at N5.69 per share and UBA Plc recorded a depreciation of 19 kobo to close at N4.01 per share.

On the other hand Guaranty Trust Bank Plc led the day’s gainers with an appreciation of 99 kobo to close at N24.99 per share. This was followed by Zenith Bank that added 36 kobo to close at N15.57 per share. Champion Breweries grew by 14 kobo to close at N2.65 per share, as Oando Plc improved by 7 kobo to close at N5.47 per share.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
 This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN  Back! CLICK HERE!!!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

How I CURED HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE Using NATURAL HERB! Click Here!!!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News