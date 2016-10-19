Still on reforming the police

I T is reassuring the statement attributed to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris Kpotum after assumption of office that the Nigeria Police would be guided by the international core values of policing with integrity and ensuring that the rule of law prevails in actions and activities of the police.

The IGP also said that the police would encourage and reward sacrifice among its men and also respect diversity, courage, and professionalism.

The role of Nigeria Police in providing adequate security to life and property can never be underestimated or over-emphasised. The risky efforts and commitments of the men of the security agency should be acknowledged and applauded.

Even though the police is said to be our friend, critics would rather give the Nigeria Police a bad name in order to hang it. Nevertheless, in the face of criticism of the force, the leadership of the Nigeria Police has looked inward towards reforming the service.

Over the years, different programmes and activities have been undertaken towards achieving reformation. Some of the programmes are geared at creating and sustaining good image of the Nigeria Police, while delivering its core mandate of policing.

An interesting milestone in the force is the establishment of the Nigeria Police Academy, a degree awarding institution that has regular courses. The academy, located in Wudil, Kano State, churns out graduate cadets who enter the force with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). With its five-year programme, four years are dedicated to academic activities, while police general training takes one year. The programme attracts young, agile, vibrant, brilliant Nigerians into the academy by molding them into discipline officers with positive mentality and orientations.

The Police has also created a unique platform known as the Complaint Response Unit to help bring the police closer to the people. The platform is an online portal where citizens can lodge complaints for prompt actions by the security agency. The system works in such a way that responses and feedback are guaranteed.

It is gratifying to note the commitment of the current administration towards boosting the police force by its ongoing process of employing about 10,000 recruits and officers to enhance service delivery and improve security nationwide. The recent retirement of 21 AIGs would definitely create vacancies for promotion of senior officers and bring fresh ideas and innovations from the new leadership of the police. This is in line with the agenda of President Muhammdu Buhari and vision of the IGP for better service delivery.

The path towards reformation is rough and tough; the current leadership of the Nigeria police has taken right initiatives towards enhancing the image of the force through hardwork, commitment and professionalism. Nigerians should, therefore, support and encourage them.

Isiaka Habeeb

[email protected]