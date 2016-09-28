_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/muazu-dupes-afe-babalola-n2-5m-lands-court/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27643","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/sporting-tribune/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Sterling Bank plans N3bn funding for smallholder farmers

September 28, 2016 / : Ruth Olourounbi

Sterling Bank Plc will advance smallholding  agriculture value chain with a likely N3 billion in the Anchors Borrowers Programme (ABP), next year.

The ABP is aimed at creating economic linkages between over 600,000 smallholder farmers and large-scale processors with a view to increasing agricultural output and significantly improving capacity utilisation of integrated mills to help create more jobs, reduce food imports and diversify the economy.

Group Head, Agric and Export Finance, Bukola Awosanya, told the Nigerian Tribune in an interview on Tuesday at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos that the bank plans to expand its original 5,000 farmers base in Kebbi State to 10,000 or more in the coming year.

“We think we can do 10,000 to 20,000 farmers, but we will take it a step at a time,” she said, adding that the bank was prepared to increase the farmers’ hectarage from one to three or more.

Sterling Bank is the first commercial bank in Nigeria to partner the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the programme, since it launched in November 2015.

Awosanya said the bank had so far disbursed more than N1 billion since January 2016, adding that the bank aims to expand its reach to cover more farmers in Kebbi State, as well as other states in Nigeria.

Currently, Sterling Bank works with farmers in five states in country and plans to reach more states as time goes on.

Other agric products from the bank include Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACs), Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS) fund, Sterling Agricultural Input Scheme (SAIS), Sterling Tractor Acquisition Scheme (STAS) and Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agriculture Lending (NIRSAL).

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Do You Want To Turn One-Time N3,500 INTO N20,000 Weekly?. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News