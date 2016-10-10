StarTimes, Beijing Movies Board launch 2016 Chinese movies in Nigeria

Digital TV Network operator, StarTimes has announced the launch of the annual broadcasting season and promotion of Chinese movies, drama series and cultural fiesta in Nigeria.

The launch, which is in collaboration with the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Press and Publication, the digital TV network explains, is designed to foster inter-cultural promotion between Africans and Chinese, while showcasing the best of Chinese movies and drama series for Nigerian lovers of Chinese entertainment and culture.

Describing Nigeria as a home to the largest subscribers of StarTimes, the Global Vice President of StarTimes, Ms Guo Ziqi, expressed the belief that the move will further strengthen the ties between Nigeria and China.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Director of Beijing Municipal Bureau, Ms. Yang Peili, said that, “the launch of the Beijing TV Dramas and Movies Broadcasting Season in African countries aims to bring more Chinese stories into Africa and promote the cooperation in film and TV industry between the two countries.”

StarTimes Nigeria Head of PR, Mr Israel Bolaji, remarked that the annual ceremony showcases the highlights of the best and new Chinese movies and drama series for Nigerian fans.

Dignitaries at the launch include officials from the Nigerian Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), StarTimes International Group, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Press and Publication and the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria.

Some of the selected movies and top-notch Chinese drama series are: Chasing after the Love, Woman from the Family of Swordsman, Mazu, Go Away Mr Tumour, Finding Mr Right, Beijing Love Story and Back in Time.