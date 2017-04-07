Stakeholders commend FG for appointment Runsewe, DG NCAC

Stakeholders in Nigeria tourism industry have commended the Federal Government for appointing Chief Segun Runsewe as the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), describing the move as a restoration of hope back to the industry.

Runsewe who is an ardent promoter of Nigeria revered cultural heritage, norms and values was instrumental to the new structure and facelift of the NTDC as the DG before he was unceremoniously removed.

However, some stakeholders who spoke with Travelpulse&MICE said his appointment was on point as a tested and trusted stakeholders who knows the importance of core and allied tourism sector that complete the cycle of economic activities.

According to the National Vice President, Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and National Publicity Secretary, National Association of Nigerian travel Agencies (NANTA), Mr Olumuyiwa Salami, “we need not only round peg in a round hole for all the agencies under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, now Ministry of Information and Culture but also a creative, listening and proactive stakeholder who can effectively reactive the public and private sector participation in developing a robust and business-driven initiative for stakeholders to key in.

Salami hoped that the trend would be replicated in other agencies under the ministry of Information and Culture to making the tourism industry fully assume its priority position as a money spinner of the economy.

Already the new media has been ago by big players in the tourism industry, who also see the appointment as timely and a good omen for the industry.

For the Organiser of the only surviving travel exhibition in Nigeria, Akwaaba African Travel Market (AfTM) and publisher of ATQnews.com, Mr Ikechi Uko, God has restore Runsewe at the right time, and his appointment is a welcome development for the industry at this time of recession. The country needs people like him to make things work again, we welcome him back on board.

For others, “tourism his back on track, we know him and his passion, the government has made a right choice for the NCAC.

However, Runsewe who launched the national attire during his tenure as the DG, NTDC, in a chat with Travelpulse&MICE said, “work has started, thing has to change, Nigeria is endowed with rich cultural and artistic potential that can change our present position for the better.

The drink, eat, wear, buy, sell and use Nigeria products initiator said “we must assume our rightful position in the comity of nation in no time. “we have what it takes and we have the people to make it happen without going out of our environment. “we are lovely people with lovely cultural norms, the only thing we need is to prioritise our policy with the resources we have to attract the right investors, investment and tourists to our destination locally and internationally.