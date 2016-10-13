SSS student commits suicide for failing promotion exam in Kwara

A 20-year-old secondary school student, Moji Agboola, reportedly died on Wednesday in Omu-Aran, Kwara State, after she allegedly drank a poisonous substance.

Moji, an SS1 student in a community school in the area, was said to have been treated at a private hospital in the town where she was rushed to by her mother about three weeks ago.

Metro gathered that the deceased allegedly poisoned herself as a result of her failure to get promoted to the next class following her poor performance in the last promotion examination.

It was also gathered that trouble began when the effect of the poison she took started to manifest at about 5.00 p.m. on the fateful day.

The deceased, it was gathered, was also taken to Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-Oke Irapada on Omu-Aran-Ilofa Road for prayers and deliverance before she was returned to another private hospital in the town for further treatment.

It was in that private hospital that she was confirmed dead.

The mother of the deceased, identified as Abigael, said the younger brother of the deceased had earlier confronted her on the morning of the incident when he saw the bottle containing the poison in her hands.

“It was the boy who first gave us the clue to her sickness before she later confessed to the act at the hospital,” Abigael narrated.