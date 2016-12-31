SSS nabs 5 in Kano, Gombe plotting New Year attacks

In continuation of the fight against terrorism, the State Security Service (SSS) has announced the arrest of three suspected Boko Haram members in Kano and two in Gombe plotting terrorist acts for the New Year day.

The Service in a statement on Friday said “on 30th November, 2016, arrested three suspected Boko Haram fighters namely Samaila Muhammadu, Sanusi Musa and Hudu Muhammadu at Dirbunde village of Takai LGA in Kano State.

“The trio had perfected plans to carry out series of coordinated attacks with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in selected States of the North-West zone in the month of November, 2016 to disrupt festive activities during the end of year and the new year of 2017.

Also, the Service arrested Sani Digaru, along with one Mohammed Ali, on 25th December, 2016, about 1315 hours, along Gombe-Dukku road, Gombe.”

Digaru was, however, fatally shot when he attempted to escape from arrest.

“The arrest was sequel to earlier intelligence that he was in possession of cash worth two million Naira (N2m) meant for the coordination of a terrorist operation in Yobe and Bauchi States.

“Also, following offensive against kidnappers and other criminals, the Service apprehended the trio of Abubakar Musa, Ismail Musa and Suleiman Mainasar, on 29th November, 2016, at Aduwawa in Benin city, Edo State.

“Prior to their arrest, they were members of a kidnap gang that terrorised commuters and residents of communities along the major highways between Edo and Kogi States. Similarly, on 30th November, 2016, one Ibrahim Adamu and three of his associates namely; Umar Abubakar, Ibrahim Salisu and Abdullahi Abubakar, were arrested at Ibilio village in Edo State.

“The quartets were part of a larger gang that specialized in the kidnap of people along the Edo-Kogi corridor.

“On 20th December, 2016, at Katsina-Ala town in Benue State, another gang of suspected kidnappers comprising one Ernest Benze, Terkura TYOKISHIR alias MPOTO, and Anun AONDONA, identified as members of the Terwase Akwaza kidnap syndicate, were arrested for their complicity in kidnap incidents in the State.

“Also, a new criminal gang which specializes in robbing visiting foreign residents/customers of luxury hotels has been uncovered, in Abuja, FCT,” the statement said.

In another development, the Nigerian Navy in support of Operation Delta Safe has carried out raids on some illegal refinery sites in continuation of the clampdown on crude oil thieves in the maritime areas.

“The patrol team deployed by NNS Pathfinder in Rivers State on 28 December 2016 discovered and destroyed 2 barges at Taraba Jetty axis.

“One of the barges was loaded with estimated 70,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO while the second barge had a mixture of AGO and water.

“Also, the patrol team of Fob Escravos carried out a raid on a newly erected illegal refining site at Asafama village near Jones Creek in Warri South West LGA of Delta State.

“The naval operatives who acted on intelligence report took the criminals by surprise and destroyed the site including a large storage pit which has unspecified quantity of illegally refined AGO.

“One person was arrested in connection with the site as other suspects fled the scene,” a statement by the Navy said.