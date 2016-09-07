SS3 students resume in Lagos amidst downpour

The turn-out of Senior Secondary School 3 students in Lagos State public schools has been encouraging in spite of heavy rain in Lagos on Wednesday.

Mr Albert Philips, a former President, All Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPS), said that students and teachers had responded positively to the call to cut short their break.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had mandated SS3 students in the state to resume on Sept. 5 for a week-long coaching.

Phillips said that the students were presently undergoing lectures and it had not been very easy for them and the teachers especially.

“It has been a tough exercise amidst the rain.

“That notwithstanding, teachers have been at their best giving the students the required tutorials.

“Our hope is that the students would put in their best and take advantage of the opportunity given to them,’’ he said.

According to him, the week-long coaching was meant to prepare the students for the mock examination which would determine those to be registered for the West Africa Senior School Examination in 2017.

Phillips, however, said that the mock examination scheduled to take -off on Sept. 12, had been shifted due to the Sallah celebration.

He said that schools were still waiting to get a directive on when the examination would start.

An English teacher, who preferred anonymity, said that it had been a stressful exercise taking the students on marathon teaching.

“My hope is for the students to appreciate our efforts by coming out successful at the end of all the examination that would be written by them,’’ she said.

An SS3 student of Community Secondary School, Suberu-Oje, Miss Bukola Ojo, said that she was happy that the teachers were available.

Ojo said that the coaching had been rewarding and fruitful.