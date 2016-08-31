SS3 students in Lagos resume Sept 5 ahead mock examination

The Lagos State Ministry of Education on Wednesday directed all students promoted to Senior Secondary School 3 in public Secondary Schools to resume on Sept.5 for a week-long coaching.

Mr Adesina Odeyemi, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, said in a statement that the resumption was to prepare the students for their mock examination.

Odeyemi said the mock examination would determine those to be registered for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2017.

The Permanent Secretary said the mock examination would commence between Sept.14 and Sept 16 with practical while the theory would commence on Sept. 19.

He therefore, urged the students to attend the extra coaching classes, adding that attendance would be strictly monitored.

Odeyemi said the students’ punctuality would be a show of appreciation to the teachers who were determined to put extra hours in preparing them for the external examination.

He urged parents and guardians to assist government by providing the basic needs of their wards during the period.

The permanent secretary said the children would require new books, school uniforms and other learning materials.

NAN reports that the extra coaching, introduced about two years ago, is aimed at improving the performance of students during external examinations, especially WASSCE examination.

Mr Albert Philip, former President, Association of Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, said the exercise, so far, had fairly improved the performance of the students.