South-East APC leaders strategise ahead of 2019

South-East chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun reconciliation among factional leaders of the party in the zone towards strengthening APC in Igbo land.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the first phase of the reconciliation was a meeting of the zonal caucus of the party held in Enugu at the instance of the APC national vice chairman, South-East zone, Chief Emma Eneukwu, last Friday.

The meeting held at Universal Hotel, Enugu and presided over by the party’s national vice chairman in the zone, Eneukwu, was attended by the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Senator Ben Uwajumogu, as well as APC national organising secretary, Osita Izunaso, national auditor, Chief George Moghalu, a member of Board of Trustees ( BoT) representing South-East women, Mrs. V.N Chukwuani, Senators Ifeanyi Ararume, Chris Nwankwo, Fidel Okoro, Anthony Agbo and all the other national officers of the party from the zone, past National Assembly members.

A source close to the zonal leadership of the party said that social insecurity, how to reposition the party in Igbo land, as well as deplorable condition of Federal roads in the South-East topped the deliberations at the meeting.

The communique signed by the zonal vice chairman of the party, Emma Eneukwu and the secretary, Jonah Mkpuruka, read in part: “We reiterate our zone’s implicit confidence in the ability of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Buhari to return Nigeria to the path of economic growth soonest.

“We know that the current recession in the country is a product of years of planlessness, reckless spending and massive looting of our common resources. We, therefore, appeal for patience to all Nigerians, particularly Ndi-Igbo and support President Buhari as he takes the country to the promise land.

“The APC South-East commends the Federal Government for releasing funds to contractors to re-construct the Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt highways. The roads were abandoned for more than 16 years now and are death-traps to commuters plying the roads. We hereby, call on the contractors to move into action and complete the jobs on schedule. We shall constitute a committee to monitor the execution of the projects.

“We commend the APC- led Federal Government for setting up a technical committee on herdsmen/farmers clash. We believe the committee’s recommendations will bring to an end the clashes between herdsmen and farmers which had led to the loss of many lives and property in Igbo-land in particular and Nigeria in general.

“We urge Mr. president to make more appointments in the South-East and call on all agitating groups in Nigeria to embrace dialogue using their representatives in Government as fronts in their engagements with the Federal Government. This we believe will help achieve the desired goal under a very peaceful atmosphere. Nothing compares with dialogue as conflict resolution strategy.

“We commend the INEC and security agents for a credible and successful senatorial bye-election in Imo North Senatorial District. We also congratulate Senator Ben Uwajumogu on his election and swearing-in as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The APC South-East commends President Muhamadu Buhari for constituting electoral and constitution reform committee with a quest to entrench a transparent and credible electoral process in Nigeria. We believe in the ability of Senator Ken Nnamani as the chairman of this committee to give Nigerians the much desired credible electoral reforms.

”We commend our sons and daughters in the Southeast that have joined APC since after the 2015 elections.”