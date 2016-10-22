South African guitarist, Jonathan Butler, Mi Casa, A’rese for Kazbah Concert

South African guitarist, Jonathan Butler, soulful house trio, Mi Casa and singing sensation, A’rese, are geared up to perform at Smooth FM’s A Night At The Kazbah Concert taking place at The Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, October 22.

Jonathan Butler expressed his excitement to be performing at the 2nd edition of Smooth FM’s A Night at the Kazbah, speaking at the special meet and greet with members of the press, headline act, in Lagos, on Friday.

It will be recalled that last year, ‘A Night At The Kazbah’ was a huge success as it reshaped live music on the Lagos scene with a pioneering blend of Afro Soul and Afro Jazz where it featured Ruby Gyang, Bez, Kunle Ayo and Brymo.