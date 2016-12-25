Soun urges peace at Christmas

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba (Dr) Oladunni Oyewumi, has urged Nigerians to embrace peace and orderliness.

The advice was contained in his Christmas/New Year message to the people.

Oba Oyewumi noted that violence at this point of economic recession would only worsen the situation on ground.

“Christ, the reason for the season, epitomised peace, preached and lived for peace. Thus, as his followers, we should imbibe His preaching, ideals and doctrines,” he said.

The traditional ruler also urged Nigerians to approach the New Year with determination, believing that things would change for the better.

He prayed for divine intervention to resolve some of the ills in the country in the New Year.