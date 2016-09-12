Sosaco Nig. embarks on brand extension •As new Jago Gold Full Cream Milk debuts

In line with its vision of thrilling its consumers and providing them with several options to choose from, Sosaco Nigeria Limited has introduced a new milk brand, Jago Gold Full Cream Instant Whole Milk Powder, in the premium segment of the nation’s milk powder market.

The company also unveiled a new brand identity for its flagship brand, Jago D’lite, a top player in the nation’s popular milk segment.

It is now showcased in a new, exciting and more appealing new pack design, which is a part of the company’s efforts to reposition the Jago brand in the minds of the consumers and retain their love and loyalty to the brand.

Speaking at the Trade Launch, held in Lagos, the Chairman of Sosaco Nigeria Limited, Mr Francis Ogboro, described the new Jago Gold Full Cream Milk powder offering as an answer to the clarion call from Jago’s loyal customers.

According to him, the new offering, which is a product of intense research and deep consumer understanding, would serve consumers in all segments of the packaged milk powder in the country.

“With the introduction of new Jago Gold, Jago Milk now has an offering for all segments of the packaged milk powder industry and affords our beloved consumers an opportunity to experience full cream instant whole milk powder like never before,’’ he said.

Also speaking at the launch, the company’s Managing Director, Mr Shailesh Kumar, expressed the company’s commitment to continually address the needs of its consumers from all segments of the packaged milk market.

He added that one of the main aims of the brand is to continually find innovative ways of delivering the best to its consumers.

Kumar said more quality products would be launched under the Jago umbrella in the nearest future.