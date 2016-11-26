My son has no teeth at 8 months

My eight-month-old son is yet to bring out any teeth even when I was told that a normal baby should have his first tooth at 6 months. Kindly advise me on what to do as I am getting very worried.

Iyabo (by SMS)

While it is true that the average age for the eruption of the first tooth in a child is six months, it is also on record that delays of up to 10 months or more is nothing to worry about. In view of this, I will therefore advise you not to let this delay in the appearance of your child’s teeth bother you.