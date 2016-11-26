_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/11/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/son-no-teeth-8-months/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/thank-you/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=43287","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/41812/"}}_ap_ufee
My son has no teeth at 8 months

November 26, 2016 Dr. Wale Okediran Ask the Doctor

My eight-month-old son is yet to bring out any teeth even when I was told that a normal baby should have his first tooth at 6 months.  Kindly advise me on what to do as I am getting very worried.

Iyabo  (by SMS)

 

While it is true that the average age for the eruption of the first tooth in a child is six months, it is also on record that delays of up to 10 months or more is nothing to worry about. In view of this, I will therefore advise you not to let this delay in the appearance of your child’s teeth bother you.

