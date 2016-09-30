SON to boost capacity of 37 million MSMEs

IN a bid to economic fortunes of citizens, Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) says it is enhancing the productive capacity 37 million micro, small and medium enterprises.

The minister for State, Industry, Trade and investment Aisha Abubakar disclosed this at the ongoing 7th African Accreditation Cooperation (AFRAC) in Abuja.

Abubakar noted that the surest way of a speedy economic development of the country is to avail SMEs the opportunity for competition in order to enhance quality given the fact that they (MSMEs) are the bedrock of the economic development of most countries.

“The establishment of a well –functioning National Accreditation Body would provide the requisite infrastructure to support the growth of the over 37 million MSMEs in the country by enhancing their productive capabilities and production processes.

“The benefits of the availability of the services of to the MSMEs cannot be over-stated since it would enhance the competitiveness of their products; thereby availing them unfettered access to both domestic and international markets” said Aisha.

She lamented that, there are over ten thousand Laboratories but only slightly above three thousand are registered. “It is in the light of the above that the country solicits the support of members of AFRAC, to garner the necessary impetus for the institution of its National Accreditation Body (NAB)”

The minister further solicited the support from the Cooperation (AFRAC) in facilitating intra African trade and the overall economic development of African nations.