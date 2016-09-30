_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/nigeria-can-fix-broken-economy-atiku/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27981","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

SON to boost capacity of 37 million MSMEs

September 30, 2016 / : Tyavzua Saanyol-Abuja

IN a bid to economic fortunes of citizens, Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) says it is enhancing the productive capacity 37 million micro, small and medium enterprises.

The minister for State, Industry, Trade and investment Aisha Abubakar disclosed this at the ongoing 7th African Accreditation Cooperation (AFRAC) in Abuja.

Abubakar noted that the surest way of a speedy economic development of the country is to avail SMEs the opportunity for competition in order to enhance quality given the fact that they (MSMEs) are the bedrock of the economic development of most countries.

“The establishment of a well –functioning National Accreditation Body would provide the requisite infrastructure to support the growth of the over 37 million MSMEs in the country by enhancing their productive capabilities and production processes.

“The benefits of the availability of the services of to the MSMEs cannot be over-stated since it would enhance the competitiveness of their products; thereby availing them unfettered access to both domestic and international markets” said Aisha.

She lamented that, there are over ten thousand Laboratories but only slightly above three thousand are registered. “It is in the light of the above that the country solicits the support of members of AFRAC, to garner the necessary impetus for the institution of its National Accreditation Body (NAB)”

The minister further solicited the support from the Cooperation (AFRAC) in facilitating intra African trade and the overall economic development of African nations.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Do You Want To Turn One-Time N3,500 INTO N20,000 Weekly?. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News