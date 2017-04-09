Son beheads mother in Edo

A 36-year-old man, Segun Odihiri, has murdered his 83-year-old mother, Maria Odihiri, in Uzzeba, Owan West Local Governmemt Area of Edo State.

The deceased was killed by his son who used cutlass to cut off her head in an incident that happened on Friday.

The lifeless body of the deceased was found in the pool of blood when residents trooped to the area to have a glimpse of the incident.

An eyewitness, Mr Ekemeiren Ojekhugbo, said Segun killed his mother, when she raised the alarm that he wanted to rape his own daughter.

Ojekhugbo said the culprit was caught while trying to disposed the body of her late mother.

According to him, Segun had always “threatened to kill his mother each time they had misunderstanding.

“Trouble started when Segun was about sleeping with his own daughter and when his late mother caught him in the act.” She was said to have started screaming to draw attention before her son silenced her.

“For him to cover his shame, he took up a cutlass and cut off his mother’s head while the daughter ran for her safety.”

According to information pieced together by Sunday Tribune, he was eventually caught while trying to dispose of the corpse by some youths, who were not also spared as he reportedly injured two of them.

The culprit was later taken to the Owan West Divisional Police Command in Sabongidda Ora for interrogation and investigation.

Efforts made by Sunday Tribune to get detail from the police, however, were not successful. As the case was said to be under investigation.