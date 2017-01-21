Snaphubr launches photography website for African photographers, photojournalists to make money

SNAPHUBR Investment Limited has launched a stock photography website where photojournalists and celebrity photographers can make money for their works.

The Chief Executive Officer, Snaphubr Investment Limited, Oluwaseun Babajide, in a statement said the stock photography platform was launched to cater for guests whose photographs at events do not actually get to them, as well as photographers who don’t get monetary rewards when they send photos to guests.

Mr Babajide said that guests could claim their pictures uploaded by photographers on Snaphubr.com, for as low N315 ($0.99).

“High-Resolution photos are all in trend these days. Photos are powerful tools frequently used in marketing and branding.

“An image is a representation of your brand and this is why it is important to make sure you are choosing the right high-quality image from our stock photography website, Snaphubr.com. Therefore, if you ever had a hard time finding high-resolution African images, your search now ends at Snaphubr.com, a platform aimed at pushing indigenous photographers and quality African images, is an image stock platform similar to shutter stock, but exclusively dedicated to African-related content.”

He further disclosed that Snaphubr.com is a unique site stocking over seven million high resolution African images provided by African photographers for Africa and beyond.

“The company’s recent partnership with YAY images has further strengthened the platform’s ability to provide authentic and realistic images that you won’t find anywhere else. In all, Snaphubr provides an easy to access and affordable means to boost the marketing of your business and take it to a whole new level with lovely photographs and images.

“Snaphubr always looks for individuals who are motivated and smart, and want to be a part of the platform. As part of our mission to help individuals make a decent income, our platform gives everyone, not just professional photographers the potential to earn money from their photos.

“In order to engage professional photographers, the company has also launched another platform event.snaphubr.com. It is a reward system for photographers where they can upload and sell pictures of event guests.

“It often happens that pictures of guests taken by photographers at an event do not actually reach the guests even though guests have requested to send them at a later date. Even if the guests get those images, the photographer doesn’t get monetary reward for it.

“Snaphubr has recognised this problem and, therefore, has come up with a solution that helps photographers get monetary reward for disseminating images to guests from an event,” Babajide said.