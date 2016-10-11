Skye Bank, NGO give tips on breast cancer survival

Skye Bank PLC, in conjunction with its partner,a non-governmental-organisation (NGO), C.O.PE, (Care, Organisation and Public Enlightenment), has drawn public attention to the menace of breast cancer in a three-day conference put together for survivors in Lagos, at the weekend.

The Group Managing Director of Skye Bank, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, in a goodwill message to mark the breast cancer month, said, “there is the need for concerted effort by both government and public spirited organisations to fight the scourge of cancer in our society .”

He described cancer as one of the leading causes of death worldwide, especially, in developing economies where inadequate medical care and lack of awareness about the disease have combined to make it very deadly.

“Our commitment towards contributing to the fight against the high incidence of cancer, especially, breast cancer in the country through our partner NGO and under our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, is unwavering, adding that “we have demonstrated this again and again by our continued support through C.O.PE,” said.

The Skye Bank boss, who was represented on the occasion by Mrs Funmi Oketogun, Group Head Commercial Banking, said, “The bank has been collaborating with C.O.PE on a number of initiatives since the pact was initiated such as Seek-a-care project, a long -term relevant home care delivery service offered to breast cancer patients.

“In addition to this, the bank also established a breast cancer information service centre to serve as a databank where relevant and up-to-date information on breast cancer is made available as well as a help desk equipped with dedicated phone lines where patients could call to make enquiries,” she added.

Earlier, the coordinator of C.O.PE, Mrs Ebun Anozie, had lauded the bank for various interventions, both materially, financially and otherwise, especially, at a time when nobody believed in the cause of sensitisation and providing relevant information on the cancer scourge to those who need it.

Mrs Anozie listed the purchase and donation of an acre of land by the bank for the construction of a befitting cancer centre where people could access and seek information, care and possible treatment among other commendable assistance such as donation of 40KVA generating set to provide uninterrupted power supply for the cancer screening equipment.