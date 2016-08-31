Silver jubilee: Delta honours Chevron, others with corporate awards

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), the operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL was, on Saturday August 27, 2016, bestowed with a prestigious award.

The award was in the category of an “Outstanding Corporate Tax Payer in Delta State and the Nation” by the Delta State government during the Gala Night organised as part of the activities to mark the Silver Jubilee Anniversary celebration of the State in Asaba.

Other corporate award recipients in different categories included: Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC; Rain oil; Crown Feed and Livestock Farm; Central Bank of Nigeria; Zenith Bank; and United Bank for Africa.

CNL made a visible mark during the celebration from August 26 to 27, as the only multinational oil company that participated in the Economic and Investment Summit and the exhibition organized by the State Government to commemorate the event.

The Chairman/Managing Director, Mr. Clay Neff, led the company team comprising the Director, NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, Mr. Monday Ovuede, the General Manager, PGPA, Mr Haastrup, the Area Manager, PGPA West, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn, and some PGPA employees to the opening ceremony of the summit and exhibition.

On behalf of the company’s Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Clay Neff, the General Manager, Policy Government and Public Affairs, (PGPA) CNL, Mr. Deji Haastrup, received the award which was presented by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Monday Ovwigho Igbuya, on behalf of the State Government.

At the exhibition, Mr. Brikinn made a presentation of the Company’s footprints in terms of social investments in Delta State and elsewhere in Nigeria to a team of guests, led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his Sokoto State counterpart, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, who visited the Company’s exhibition stand on the second day of the event.

Also highlighted were CNL’s efforts in the area of the Nigerian Content development and Chevron’s investment in development of economic value chain and Peace in the Niger Delta region through the Partnership Initiatives for Niger Delta Development (PIND).

The Summit was declared open by the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and was attended by top federal government functionaries, including the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu and the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, stressed that security and safety were key components of attracting investors and sustainable economic growth in the state and Niger Delta Region in general.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the state would continue to harness its growth potentials and vast human and material resources even in the midst of the prevailing economic downturn and emphasized the need for partnership with the private sector for accelerated socio-economic development.