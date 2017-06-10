Shun corruption and other vices during and after Ramadan —NSCDC CG

The Commandant- General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhhamadu has called on the officers and men of the corps to shun corruption and other vices during and after Ramadan.

This was even as he assured Nigeria that the present economic challenges being faced by the country would soon come to an end.

This was contained in a statement issued to Tribune Online and signed by the media assistant to the Commandant-General, Mr Soji Alabi.

The hint was dropped by the CG during the 2017 Ramadan Lecture series at the corps’ headquarters in Abuja.

The lecture titled ‘Islamic Solution to Economic Recession’ was delivered by Sheik Yusufari Ismail on behalf of Prof Taofeek Abdulazeez, Chief Imam of the University of Abuja.

The CG stressed the need for the officers and men of the corps to imbibe the virtue of patience, live within their means and wait for God’s own time, adding that there’s no hurry in life.

He also advised them to shun corruption during and after Ramadan.

The guest lecturer who delved into the nature, causes (both spiritual and economic) of recession “opined that recession is part of Islam, that it is a trial of Allah and the consequences of our actions and inactions.”

He strongly advocated for a spiritual solution which include a true repentance, forgiveness of sins, change of attitude and eschew any act of corruption and corrupt tendencies.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Interior applauded the peace, synergy and cooperation that existed among the management staff and officers and men of the corps irrespective of their religious affiliation and urged them to extend same in the discharge of their duties to the nation.

The occasion also witnessed a special prayer session for peace to reign in Nigeria, God’s protection for the Acting President as well as sound health and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria.