logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

We are shocked, surprised by effects of flood in Osun —Aregbesola

September 15, 2016 / : Oluwole Ige - Osogbo

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, on Wednesday evening, said his administration was shocked and surprised following destruction caused by flood in the state.

He lamented that despite heavy investment of the state government in dredging waterways annually, it was unfortunate that the recent flood caused so much damage within Osogbo, the state capital.

Aregbesola, who sympathised with victims of the flood, caused by heavy downpour, which lasted for more than three days, warned residents against dumping of refuse in water channels.

In a statement on Thursday, signed by his Director, Bureau of Communication, Mr Semiu Okanlawon, after his tour of the affected areas, which included Okeonitea, Rasco, Fiwasaye and Gbomi, the governor said the flood took the state by surprise judging by the heavy investments of his administration on flood prevention since 2011.

According to Aregbesola, “Our government deeply regret the flooding that has affected our people. Since 2011, the government had been embarking on massive dredging of waterways in all parts of the state in order to stave off such disasters.

“I have moved round to commiserate with the victims whose property were affected by this disaster. We have been quite committed to ensuring absence of this calamity since the advent of our administration as we have been regularly dredging the waterways and as a matter of fact, we are still very much indebted to those who normally work with us to ensure cleaning of our waterways,” he remarked.

 

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Got BAD RESPONSE From Your Wife In BED? Discover A GREAT NATURAL SOLUTION that CHANGED MY Story And Put An End To PREMATURE EJACULATION!.CLICK HERE!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This NATURAL Solution. CLICK!

Lose 14kg in 3Weeks With NAFDAC APPROVED NATURAL Solution! CLICK!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED! CLICK HERE!!!

Loosing To RECESSION? CLICK Here & EARN EXTRA INCOME!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News