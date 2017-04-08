Sheriff’s PDP tackles Jonathan

As the leadership tussle rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lingers on, the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, on Friday, declared that the 20-man reconciliation committee set up by the stakeholders at a peace meeting convened by former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, was his private arrangement and not known to the constitution of the party.

Speaking with Saturday Tribune in Abuja on Friday, he declared that the only known reconciliation committee by the party under its National Chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, “is the one headed by the Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson,” which had already submitted its report on the crisis.

Ojougboh stated that Senator Sheriff only attended the stakeholders’ meeting based on the assurances given to him by Dr Jonathan that he (Sheriff) would be allowed to chair the meeting only for the music to change at the venue

He pointed out that with the development that played out at the stakeholders meeting, Sheriff would no longer be engaged in any back-door arrangement in the name of peaceful resolution of the crisis but would commence immediately the activities that would lead to the conduct of the national convention of the party.

“The head of the party is the National Chairman who is Senator Ali Modu Sheriff. He is the one to preside over all its activities and immediately he finished his address, the meeting ended

“Any committee that was set up at that stakeholders meeting under whatever name is null and void. The only known reconciliation committee is the one headed by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson which was set up by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“With due respect the former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has no power to set up any committee in the name of the party. Only the party’s NWC or NEC has such power.

“These people are agents of distabilisation. They want to destroy the party and go and form another one. We wish them good luck if they want to go but mind you, we will not allow them to destroy PDP during our tenure.

“So, we are moving the party forward. From now onward, we have disengaged with any form of talk with them or anybody under any guise. We have waited for them for long. We will no longer wait. We will go ahead with our programme of activities, 2019 is nearer. Don’t forget we have governorship elections in Anambra, Osun and Ekiti,” Dr Ojougboh said.

He, however, gave the assurance that the party would, any time from now, unfold its programme of activities which would lead to its national convention where new national executives would be elected democratically.

Fayose lambasts Sheriff for walking out on party leaders

Governor of Ekiti State and chairman of the Governors’ Forum of the PDP has lambasted the court-recognised chairman of the party, Senator Alimodu Sheriff, for walking out on party leaders on Thursday during a pre-reconciliation meeting held in Abuja at the instance of the party leaders and elders.

Senator Sheriff had walked out on the leaders during the meeting, saying that he was not given an opportunity to address the members in his capacity as the chairman of the party.