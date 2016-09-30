_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/4-robbery-suspects-5-cultists-police-net-ondo/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/national-assembly-officials-seal-off-jibrins-office/jibrins-office-seals-2/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Sheriff rejects Edo poll result

September 30, 2016 / : Leon Usigbe and Jacob Segun Olatunji-Abuja

CLAIMANT to the national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has rejected the declaration of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Godwin Obaseki as the winner of the Edo State gubernatorial election conducted on Wednesday.

In an interim reaction to the outcome of the poll, Sheriff said in a statement issued in Abuja, on Thursday, that he would not accept the result.

Signed by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Inuwa Bwala, Sheriff explained that his position was in line with the one taken by the majority of PDP members.

He said that he would not say much until he had received a full report corroborating the alleged irregularities during and after the elections.

He said he had not made a pronouncement on the Edo election because he was yet to receive official report on what transpired.

The statement said while Sheriff awaited reports from PDP field officers on the situation in the state, he has asked PDP members to remain calm, hopeful and determined in the pursuit of their mandate, until the last was seen of the election.

Sheriff spoke against media reports suggesting that he was comfortable with the outcome of the Edo elections.

He stressed that no sensible leader would accept what had been rejected by his followers.

The factional party chairman opined that it was mischievous for anybody to insinuate that hewould accept his party’s defeat.

