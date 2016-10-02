Shehu Sani warns on Nigeria’sa economy

THE senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in Kaduna State, Shehu Sani, has observed that it was disturbing that at this very critical moment of the country’s history, it had been faced with series of economic challenges that, if not managed well, could lead to self-destruction.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts spoke in Kano State during his visit to elder statesmen, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai and Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 56th Independence anniversary.

“In the last four to five decades, we have been dependent on oil revenue and we have seen how, over the years, the resources accrued from such revenue have not reflected or has not tallied with the level of social and economic development we have seen on the ground,” Sani stated.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to beam their searchlight on the Middle East and Far East where he alleged some corrupt Nigerians stashed funds.

He also stated that “we have seen how a culture of waste and mismanagement over the years, how a culture of lack of saving has made it impossible for us to address some issues that are facing us as a country.

“We cannot run away from the fact that Nigerians are suffering and the country that was seen to be very promising in Africa in the past is now lacking the capacity to steer the ship of our state and to lead other African states.”

According to Sani, “hundreds of billions of tax payers money have been stolen over the years and we have a duty to recover them, but it is very clear that the idea of looted funds and the recovery from outside Nigeria seems to be beginning and ending with Abacha as if it is only Abacha that stole money and he is the only person whose money should be returned to Nigeria.”

According to Sani, Nigeria was not the first country that found itself in a very bad economic situation, and it was most likely not going to be the last.

“I believe that we should go beyond that and check on how our own money was filtered away and taken to countries of the Middle East and also the Far East.”

“People like us with a background of activism are not professional politicians. Our perceptions and views about issues are naturally different from those who are traditional politicians.

“We were elected into office to deliver; we were elected into office to take our people into the promised land; we were elected into office to give hope and to give succour; we were also elected into office to raise the social, economic and political profile of our country.”