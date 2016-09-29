Sexual problems in women

Sexual problems, or sexual dysfunction, refer to a problem during any phase of the sexual response cycle which prevents the individual or couple from experiencing satisfaction from the sexual activity. The sexual response cycle has four phases, they include; excitement, plateau, orgasm, and resolution.

Despite the fact that sexual dysfunction is a common occurrence among women, it is a topic that many people are hesitant to discuss. Fortunately, most cases of sexual dysfunction are treatable, so it is important to share your concerns with your partner and doctor. Sexual dysfunction can be a result of a physical or psychological problem.

Physical causes:

A lot of physical and medical conditions can cause sexual problems. These conditions include diabetes, heart disease, neurological diseases, hormonal imbalances, menopause, chronic diseases such as kidney disease or liver failure, and alcoholism and drug abuse. In addition, the side effects of certain medications, including some antidepressant drugs, can affect sexual desire and function.

Psychological causes:

These include work related stress and anxiety, concern about sexual performance, marital or relationship problems, depression, feelings of guilt, and the effects of a past sexual trauma.

Both men and women are affected by sexual problems. Sexual problems occur in adults of all ages. Among those commonly affected are those in advanced years, it may also be related to decline in health associated with ageing.

The most common problems related to sexual dysfunction in women include:

Inhibited sexual desire: This involves a lack of sexual desire or interest in sex. Many factors can contribute to a lack of desire, including hormonal changes, medical conditions and treatments for example cancer and chemotherapy, depression, pregnancy, stress, and fatigue. Boredom with regular sexual routines also may contribute to a lack of enthusiasm for sex, as can lifestyle factors, such as careers and the care of children.

Inability to become aroused: For women, the inability to become physically aroused during sexual activity often involves insufficient vaginal lubrication. The inability to become aroused also may be related to anxiety or inadequate stimulation. In addition, how blood flows to the vagina and clitoris may also contribute to arousal problems.

Lack of orgasm: This is the absence of sexual climax. It can be caused by sexual inhibition, inexperience, lack of knowledge, and psychological factors such as guilt, anxiety, or a past sexual trauma or abuse. Other factors contributing to lack of orgasm include insufficient stimulation, certain medications, and chronic diseases.

Painful intercourse: Pain during intercourse can be caused by a number of problems, including endometriosis, a pelvic mass, ovarian cysts, vaginitis, poor lubrication, the presence of scar tissue from surgery or a sexually transmitted disease. A condition called vaginismus is a painful, involuntary spasm of the muscles that surround the vaginal entrance. It may occur in women who fear that penetration will be painful and also may stem from a sexual phobia or from a previous traumatic or painful experience.

