Sex as elixir for pain, insomnia, others

Regular sex improves intimacy

Having sex and orgasms increases the level of the hormone oxytocin, the love hormone, which helps us bond and build trust. Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of North Carolina evaluated 59 premenopausal women before and after warm contact with their husbands and partners ending with hugs. They found that the more contact, the higher the oxytocin levels. “Oxytocin allows us to feel the urge to nurture and to bond,” Britton says. Higher oxytocin has also been linked with a feeling of generosity. So, if you’re suddenly feeling more generous toward your partner than usual, credit the love hormone.

Regular sex reduces pain

As the hormone oxytocin surges, endorphins increase, and pain declines. So, if your headache, arthritis pain, or PMS symptoms seem to improve after sex, you can thank those higher oxytocin levels. In a study published in the Bulletin of Experimental Biology and Medicine, 48 volunteers who inhaled oxytocin vapour and then had their fingers pricked lowered their pain threshold by more than half.

Regular sex reduces prostate cancer risk

Frequent ejaculations, especially in 20-something-year-old men, may reduce the risk of prostate cancer later in life, Australian researchers reported in the British Journal of Urology International. When they followed men diagnosed with prostate cancer and those without, they found no association of prostate cancer with the number of sexual partners as the men reached their 30s, 40s, and 50s.

But they found men who had five or more ejaculations weekly while in their 20s reduced their risk of getting prostate cancer later by a third. Another study, reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that frequent ejaculations, 21 or more a month, were linked to lower prostate cancer risk in older men, as well compared with less frequent ejaculations of four to seven monthly.

Regular sex strengthens pelvic floor muscles

For women, doing a few pelvic floor muscle exercises known as Kegels during sex offers a couple of benefits. You will enjoy more pleasure, and you’ll also strengthen the area and help to minimise the risk of incontinence later in life. To do a basic Kegel exercise, tighten the muscles of your pelvic floor, as if you’re trying to stop the flow of urine. Count to three, then release.

Regular sex helps you sleep better

The oxytocin released during orgasm also promotes sleep, according to research. And getting enough sleep has been linked with a host of other good things, such as maintaining a healthy weight and blood pressure. This is something to think about especially if you’ve been wondering why your guy can be active one minute and snoring the next.