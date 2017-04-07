Senate orders release of N15bn amnesty funds

THE Senate, on Thursday, directed the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, to immediately release the balance sum of N15 billion in the 2016 Appropriation Act for the funding of the amnesty programme.

Consequently the chamber mandated the committee on Niger Delta to investigate the circumstances leading to the funding constraints against the amnesty programme, with a view to avoiding re-occurrence and report back to the Senate within two weeks.

These followed a motion sponsored by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP Delta North) titled “Monumental Challenges facing the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Due to Paucity of Funds”

The law maker notes with dismay that beneficiaries of the programme are being owed for five months in arrears, alongside backlog of debts owed Universities in countries where they are being trained.

He said, “the programme is in dire need of funds and it is absolutely necessary to release the balance sum of N15billion in the 2016 Appropriation Act so as to provide funds for its smooth running.”

Nwaoboshi noted that “funds appropriated for the programme have been depreciating steadily, leading to adverse impact on the operations of the programme as tension is already building up in the Niger Delta region.”

He expressed worry that 30, 000 beneficiaries of N65, 000 monthly allowance are being owed five months in arrears while N1, 873, 044, 700 in addition to the backlog of unpaid in-training allowance amounting to N830, 500 are the debts on the education programme (onshore) owing universities in the country.

According to him “educational programme (offshore) is suffering the same fate as unpaid in-training allowances for 750 students between 2016 and 2017 amounted to US$4, 200, 000 equivalent of N1, 332, 000, 000 and unpaid tuition fee for 350 students amounting to the sum of US$17, 500, 000 equivalent of N512, 500, 000”.

He added that if the planned protest by students in United Kingdom to the Nigerian High Commission is carried out over the non-payment of tuition fees and allowances, it would bring Nigeria to ridicule and opprobrium before the comity of nations.

The Senator showed concern that the Federal Government conceived the amnesty programme to stem the tide of disaffection, agitation and militancy in the Niger Delta Area, which resulted in loss of lives, properties and oil revenue, and the result of the programme has been quite encouraging.

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki said the N35billion supplementary budget was approved by the Senate to address the financial challenges faced by the amnesty office and to ensure peace in the Niger Delta region.