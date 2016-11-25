Why Senate has not confirmed Magu’s appointment

The Senate has quietly commenced a process that will lead to the screening and confirmation of the appointment of the Acting Chairman of The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr Magu Ibrahim Mustapha.

The senate spokesman, Senator Sabi Abdulahi ( APC Niger North) told Saturday Tribune on Thursday that as soon as the process is concluded, the confirmation is guaranteed. He did not explain what the process was about. Magu’s confirmation request was sent to the senate almost six months ago by the presidency. However, the delay has generated concerns and speculations among the general public.

Magu’s name and four others were sent to the Senate through a letter dated June 17, 2016 signed by Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to the Senate for screening and confirmation as members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The names sent for confirmation are : Magu Ibrahim Mustapha as chairman, Ndasule Moses, Lawan Mamman, Galadanci Imam Naji and Adeleke Adebayo Rafiu as members.

The letter reads; “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act of 2004 established the commission and makes it responsible among other things for the coordination and enforcement of all Economic and Financial Crime Laws and Enforcement functions conferred on any person or authority.

“Section 2 (1) of the Act also provides that the Commission shall consists of a Chairman who shall: Be the chief executive and accounting officer of the commission, Be a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of assistant commissioner of police or equivalent,Possess not less than 15 years cognate experience.Apart from other ex-officio members of the commission provided for in section 2.

“The Act also provides for four eminent Nigerians with any cognate experience of the following that is finance, banking, law and accounting. Section 2 (3) further provides that chairman and members of his commission other than ex-officio members shall be appointed by the president and the appointment shall be subject to confirmation of the senate.

“Section 3 of the Act provides that the chairman and members of the commission other than the ex-officio members shall hold office for a period of four years and maybe reappointed for further term of four years and no more.

However, a source in the Senate indicated that Magu would be screened but the lawmakers “are only taking their time to sieve through some political interests that are entangled with the process.”

The names are supposed to be sent to the committee on Anti Corruption which will scree and recommend the nominees to the whole house for confirmation.

They are yet to be sent to that committee.