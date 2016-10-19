Senate employs e-voting, confirms appointment of Supreme Court justices

The Senate, on Tuesday, confirmed the appointment of two Supreme Court Justices, whose nomination was forwarded to the chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari, through the use of electronic voting.

The Supreme Court Judges, including Justice Ejembi Eko and Justice Amina A. Augie, were confirmed at the plenary on Tuesday, following the adoption of a report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, which screened the nominees.

In a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Ali Ndume and seconded by the chairman, Senate Committee on Housing, Senator Barnabas Gemade, the lawmakers said they had found the two justices worthy of confirmation.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Senator David Umaru, told the Senate that his committee was satisfied with the two nominees, whom he described as “versatile and erudite justices.”

He recommended the Justices for Senate’s approval, adding that their appointment did not violate the Federal Character principle as it affected the geopolitical zones.

He said with the appointment, all the six geopolitical zones would have three Justices each at the Supreme Court, while the South-South would have two for now.

During the confirmation, 38 of the 39 senators present when Justice Eko was called voted in his favour, while one senator voted against.

When Justice Augie’s name was called, the number had increased to 40 and 38 voted in favour of the Justice.