_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/troops-arrest-bharam-cattle-dealers-borno/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27971","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Senate cautions against communications tax

September 29, 2016 / : Ayodele Adesanmi-Abuja

The Senate Committee on Communications, on Thursday, cautioned the Federal Government over the proposed Communications Service Tax Bill.

However, the Bill, which is before the National Assembly, the committee said, has the capacity to make life more difficult for majority of Nigerians.

The bill seeks to make provisions for certain compulsory payments from the communications consumers across the country.

Senator Gilbert Nnaji, Chairman of the committee, expressed apprehension over the Bill during the 2016 budget defence meeting with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF).

He noted with concern the economic implications of the tax, particularly on the general welfare of low income earners in the country.

According to him, “There has been strident outcry by consumer rights groups and industry stakeholders against the Communications Service Tax Bill (CST) 2015, currently before the National Assembly.

“It is argued that the Bill will limit access to communication as it will affect the lower income consumers, forcing them to abandon or reduce subscription to certain services.

“This Committee is yet to be availed with the contents of this Bill, but it is important to state unequivocally here that as the elected representatives of the Nigerian people, while we recognise the current administration’s efforts to widen its revenue base, conscious efforts must be made to ensure that the socio-economic well-being of the citizenry remain sacrosanct.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Do You Want To Turn One-Time N3,500 INTO N20,000 Weekly?. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News