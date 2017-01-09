Seized ‘tokunbo’ vehicles boost Customs revenue at Seme …Collected N1.5bn in December

The Seme Customs Command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has collected a total of N10,503,894,089.81 from January to December, 2016. This is even as the command stated that it collected the sum of N1,521,359,564.73 as revenue in the month of December, 2016.

The amount exceeded the monthly and yearly revenue target of the command in the corresponding month and year of 2015 with N499,558,434.40 and N101,129,228.70 respectively. The command also made a total of 74 seizures with a duty paid value (DPV) of N55,641,124.56 in the same month of December, 2016.

According to a statement signed over the weekend by the command’s spokesman, Taupyen Selchang, the Enforcement Unit of the command has succeeded in suppressing smuggling activities to the barest minimum.

“The command replicated the unprecedented feat recorded in the month of November, 2016 despite obvious challenges that would have ordinarily crippled the revenue drive of the command in the month of December.

“The repeated success was attributed to the doggedness and unflinching commitment of officers and men of the command who were prepared to succeed at all costs despite the many challenges that militated against revenue collection in the command.

“Commenting on the success recorded, the Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Dimka Victor David disclosed that apart from the commitment of his officers and men, the feat recorded was also attributed to the recent policy pronouncement of the Federal Government banning the importation of new and fairly used vehicles through the land borders. He said the policy statement on the restriction of new and fairly used vehicles through the land borders brought about an upsurge in the number of vehicles escorted into Seme border, which translated to the increase in the Command’s revenue figure realized.

“The Customs Area Controller further disclosed that the quest of the command to remain passionate and resolute in enforcing the fiscal policies of the Federal Government cannot be over emphasized. He said the command generated into the Federal Government coffers a total of N10,503,894,089.81 from January to December, 2016 from general cargoes and vehicles. Duty and taxes accrued from escorted transit vehicles accounted for 56per cent of the total revenue generated from January to December, 2016.

“The command also recorded an unprecedented number of 848 seizures with a DPV of N608,219,970.94 from January to December, 2016.

“There is a corresponding decline in smuggling activities occasioned by the aggressive anti-smuggling operation of the command in order to ensure total compliance with the policy thrust of the Comptroller General of Customs and the Service’s extant laws,” the command explained.

On the Federal Government ban of new and fairly used vehicles, the Customs Area Controller said the command is ready to implement the Federal Government’s policy to the letter. He re-stated that the command has strategized and is still re-strategizing towards the implementation process bearing in mind the risks involved with daredevil smugglers.