Security beefed up at Govt House, other locations in Benin

Security has been beefed up at the Edo Government House,Benin, and other public institutions as the result of the governorship poll was being announced on Thursday.

Some people protested in front of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Benin.

The state chairman of PDP, Mr Dan Orbi, said the party had rejected the result of the election because it was pre-determined and predicted.

Following the protest, more security personnel were drafted to the state INEC office and also stationed at strategic locations in Benin City.

More security personnel were seen at the government house following the protest.

The security personnel drafted to government had barricaded major entry and exit points, while visitors are thoroughly screened before entering the building.

Police Armoured Personnel Carriers were stationed at the popular Kings Square , and campaign headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, just as other security personnel were seen patrolling the city and manning check points in strategic locations.