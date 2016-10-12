Second anniversary: We have restored hope in Ekiti —Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said that his administration had lived up to expectation as labelled ‘Government of Restoration’, two years after coming into office.

Governor Fayose stated this on Tuesday at a press conference in Ado Ekiti to mark the second anniversary of the government.

Fayose said that his administration’s six-point agenda, focusing on empowerment, development of agriculture, infrastructural, education, science and technology, health and security had been faithfully implemented in the state.

Fayose, who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Modupe Alade, said “restoration has come for the education sector during this administration with the record breaking score of 96.48 per cent performance of Ekiti in 2016 National Examinations Council (NECO) exams, to emerge first position in Nigeria.”

Mrs Alade, who was flanked by top government officials, said the achievements of the government could be seen in great improvement in performance of students from the state in public examinations, as well as the provision of social amenities despite lean resources.

The SSG said the feat was achieved by religiously implementing the recommendations of the Education Summit organised by the state government in September 2015.

“These crystallised in the progressive performance chart of students in public examinations from 29th position with an average of 58 per cent in 2014 to 18th position with an average of 74.5 per cent in 2015 and now to the enviable position of first in 2016 with a percentage score of 96.48 per cent for the first time in the history of NECO.

“Performance in the West African School Certificate Examinations also gives reason to cheer from 25 per cent in 2014, to 37 per cent in 2015 and now 42 per cent in 2016. While for the School of Nursing, it has been a consistent 98 per cent pass in 2015 and 2016. And for the School of Midwifery, it has been all time high of 100 per cent score in 2015 and 2016 in national examinations conducted by the National Council of Nurses and Midwives,” she said.