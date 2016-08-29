_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/08/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/abijaparako-alagbara-receive-staff-office/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/tanzania-clash-ideye-imoh-land-eagles-camp/ideye2/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/12577/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner","Wpcf7_contact_form":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?post_type=wpcf7_contact_form&p=613"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now
Breaking News

Seaman’s Schnapps adds glamour to Osun Osogbo festival

August 29, 2016 / : Bode Adewumi

IN its efforts to promote Nigeria’s culture and tradition, Seaman’s Schnapps from the stable of Grand Oak, added colour, glamour and style to the just concluded Osun Osogbo festival by not only promoting the traditional Ayo Olopon game, but by presenting gift to many participants at the event.

Ayo Olopon  afforded lovers of the game the opportunity to showcase their skills in both the male and female categories.

The competition was aimed at deepening the Yoruba culture by encouraging men and women to play the traditional game.

Speaking on the occasion, the winner of the Ayo Olopon competition (male category), lauded Grand Oak Limited for its continued support for the sustenance of the game.

Also, Mrs. Bosede Arolasuyi, who won the female category, said: “my coming out to participate is to encourage other women to embrace the traditional game,” adding that, “May God continued to bless Seaman’s Schnapps, for rewarding the winners of the competition.”

Speaking during the courtesy visit to the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun Larooye II,  Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed,who was represented by Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Mallam Yusuf Abdallah Usman, said: “the present  administration is totally committed to the continued  preservation and sustenance of cultural heritage especially the sacred grove which is sine qua non to the beginning of existence of modern Osogbo as a city.”

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Got BAD RESPONSE From Your Wife In BED? Discover A GREAT NATURAL SOLUTION that CHANGED MY Story And Put An End To PREMATURE EJACULATION!.CLICK HERE!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
Loading...

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED. CLICK HERE!

Get it on Google Play

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Rio-2016 NEW

RIO 2016

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News