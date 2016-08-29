Seaman’s Schnapps adds glamour to Osun Osogbo festival

IN its efforts to promote Nigeria’s culture and tradition, Seaman’s Schnapps from the stable of Grand Oak, added colour, glamour and style to the just concluded Osun Osogbo festival by not only promoting the traditional Ayo Olopon game, but by presenting gift to many participants at the event.

Ayo Olopon afforded lovers of the game the opportunity to showcase their skills in both the male and female categories.

The competition was aimed at deepening the Yoruba culture by encouraging men and women to play the traditional game.

Speaking on the occasion, the winner of the Ayo Olopon competition (male category), lauded Grand Oak Limited for its continued support for the sustenance of the game.

Also, Mrs. Bosede Arolasuyi, who won the female category, said: “my coming out to participate is to encourage other women to embrace the traditional game,” adding that, “May God continued to bless Seaman’s Schnapps, for rewarding the winners of the competition.”

Speaking during the courtesy visit to the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun Larooye II, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed,who was represented by Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Mallam Yusuf Abdallah Usman, said: “the present administration is totally committed to the continued preservation and sustenance of cultural heritage especially the sacred grove which is sine qua non to the beginning of existence of modern Osogbo as a city.”