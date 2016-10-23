School feeding: Ogun engages 2,968 food vendors

The Ogun State government has engaged the service of no fewer than 2,968 food vendors across the three Senatorial Districts of Ogun State, engaged under the Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

The food vendors had completed training with a charge to maintain hygiene while discharging their duties.

The Programme Manager who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, Mrs Tinuola Shopeju, made the appeal while addressing the vendors on the objectives of the programme at the Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Shopeju disclosed that everything had been put in place for a successful take-off in the State with 200,000 pupils from primary one to three in 1,554 public primary schools, noting that the account and biometric verification numbers of all the vendors had been forwarded to the office of the Vice President for transfer of take-off fund into their respective accounts.

She noted further that the programme was an avenue for government to alleviate poverty among women, saying when fully implemented, would create up to 3,000 direct and 30,000 indirect employments across the State.

Speaking earlier, the State Operation Officer, Mrs. Mopelola Osolukoya said the pupils would be given free plates and water bottles while the vendors would also be given uniforms with two aprons.

One of the vendors from Ayetoro, Mrs. Aduke Shittu, expressed gratitude to the Federal and State governments for the laudable programme, saying that it would not only alleviate the rate of poverty but also boost their financial status.