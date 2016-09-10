Saudi-bound woman excretes last wraps of ingested cocaine

A 55-year-old woman arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, recently, has excreted the last wrap of cocaine she ingested. She tested positive for drug ingestion on her way to Medina, Saudi Arabia, on pilgrimage.

This is just as the Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah, has warned against trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Describing her action as shameful and discreditable, the NDLEA boss said that drug traffickers shall be severely sanctioned in line with anti-narcotic laws of the land.

“It is a shameful and discreditable act for a 55-year-old mother who is going on a holy pilgrimage to ingest narcotics. This is very shocking and a clear indication of her inability to effectively discharge parental responsibility. The agency shall invoke the powers of the law against her and others caught indulging in production/trafficking in narcotic drugs,” he said.

NDLEA commander at the Abuja airport, Hamisu Lawan, confirmed the total number of wraps of cocaine ingested by the suspect while under observation saying: “Mrs Binuyo Basari Iyabo, while under observation expelled 82 wraps of cocaine weighing 931 grammes. All arrangements have been concluded for her prosecution”.

The suspect was arrested during the outward screening of passengers on an Emirate flight to Dubai en-route Saudi Arabia where drug trafficking is punishable by death.

Mrs Binuyo, who hails from Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, is married with three children and sells cosmetics at Dosumu market, Lagos.

Binuyo, who reportedly owned up to the crime and also provided investigators with useful information, declared: “I am a trader in Lagos, married with three children. I wanted to expand my cosmetic business but I have no money. My sponsor offered to foot my expenses to Saudi on pilgrimage. This was how I got involved in the act. I was excited until the issue of drugs was introduced. I wanted to decline but it was late. Besides, I was offered N1 million which I accepted. I swallowed the drugs in Lagos and took a flight to Abuja on my way to Medina but I was caught in the process.”