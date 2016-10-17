Saraki kicks off erosion control project in Ilorin

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has kicked off the construction and erosion control of Alfa Yahaya -Idigba-Gaa Aremu Road in Ilorin West Local Government Area, in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promise.

The Director of Project of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) constituency office, Mr Yinka Otukoko, said the project was being executed to open up the area and make life more meaningful for the people.

Otukoko said that more road projects would be undertaken in different parts of the Central Senatorial District.

On his part, the head of the community and Ologbin of Adewole, Alhaji Oseni Hanafi, said that the project was coming at a very auspicious time when the untarred road had been washed away by rain.

Meanwhile, residents of Ero-Omo Isale Community in Ilorin metropolis have sent a Save Our Soul to the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Honourable Ali Ahmad and other concerned authorities over the need to complete the drainage work on Salau Giwa Street, Off Kilanko Road in Offa Garage in the state capital.

In a letter to the Speaker, signed by representatives of the community, Mallam Olayinka Abolarin and Mallam Saliu Olatunji, which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune, the people said the incomplete drainage work is the main cause of erosion in the area.

“Incomplete drainage work that channels water from Ajase-Ipo Road (Offa Garage axis) across Kilanko Road and Salau Giwa Street to the stream is causing environmental degradation.

“The incomplete drainage water has caused a very deep ditch (canal) with a depth of about a storey building and a width of about the sitting room of a standard flat.

“The catastrophs caused by this ditch are many. They include flooding, breeding of malaria-causing mosquitoes, foul odour from dead animals dumped in the canal which can lead to outbreak of diseases,” the letter read.

The people said two primary school pupils would have been drowned in the canal recently, but for the quick intervention of some residents, who rescued them.

They also said that several letters written by the community to the Ministries of Environment and Works did not yield desired result.

“To forestall flood, death or outbreak of diseases, the community is soliciting your support because we believe that with the intervention of the Kwara State House of Assembly, by the grace of God, work will be done,” the letter read.