Sammie Okposo, Tim Godfrey, Eben storm CCIC Musical Jamz

Guests and worshipers at the 2016 edition of Camp meeting programmes of Christ Chapel International Churches coming up on October 22, will be treated to esoteric performance of gospel music from an eclectic selection of artistes.

Celebrity gospels singers like Sammie Okposo, Tim Godfrey and Xtreme as well as Emmanuel Banjaimn popularly known as Eben are all slated to perform at the CCIC musical jamz.

The Musical Jamz will also have on parade the mercurial and fascinating Christ Chapel choir known as the ‘Levites’, led by song minister, Andrew Eweka.

Ironically, the three guest artistes to Camp meeting 2016 have either performed with each other at concerts or in productions and will be coming together at this particular concert to evoke a synergy necessary for an evening of praise and worship.

For instance, the duo of Tim Godfrey and Sammie Okposo will ignite old memories capable of sending the congregation reeling with fullness of joy in the presence of the Lord. Tim Godfrey and Xtreme, earlier in the year, performed at the Ghana Music Awards alongside Sammie Okposo during the concert.

With his unique contemporary sound which is a fusion of western fills into African music, Tim Godfrey stands out among his peers while on the other hand, Eben, who has also performed alongside Sammie Okposo at one time or another has established an outstanding musical character which today enjoys a sizable following in Nigeria and abroad.

Perhaps the biggest act of the evening is Sammie Okposo, a multiple award winning international gospel artiste gifted with a phenomenal voice and electrifying stage presence. Sammie never fails to thrill his audience.

Okposo’s foundation is in the choir, rooted in gospel singing and today he is flourishing in what he loves doing – singing to the praise of the Almighty. Unfortunately, most Nigerians only reckon Okposo with the numerous sound tracks he makes for the Nigeria Movie Industry.

However, Okposo’s breakthrough did not come until the year 2000 with his debut album: Unconditional Love. The hit track of the album ‘Welu Welu’ became an instant hit locally and abroad such that by 2004, he was invited to perform at the Martin Luther King Day and July 4th Independence day Celebration respectively by the American ambassador to Nigeria.

Okposo combines singing with managing his business (Zamar Entertainment) and other talents the Lord has blessed him with. Currently he is a Globacom ambassador, United Nations Youth Ambassador for World Peace, vocal coach, music producer/director, entertainment consultant, and conducts the affairs of Sammie Okposo Hope Initiative, among other things.

As proof of his wealth of experience and illimitable skills, Sammie the gospel artiste has shared stage with world renowned artistes like Donnie Mcclurkin, Israel Houghton, Kirk Franklin and Don Moen.