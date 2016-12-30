Sagamu development association inaugurates executive

SAGAMU Development Association (SDA), an umbrella body of all social clubs, associations, trade groups and the people of Sagamu in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State has inaugurated Aare (Professor) Tunde Ogunsanwo as the new president of the association, along with his executive committee members that will pilot the affairs of the group for the next two years.

The investiture ceremony took place at the weekend at the Sagamu Development Association Civic Centre, Oba Awolesi Erinle II Bypass, GRA, Sagamu.

In his remarks, the chairman on the occasion, Sir (Dr) Kesington Adebutu, who was represented by Professor Gabriel Ogunmola, called on sons and daughters of the community to join hands with the new executive of the SDA to build a community to be proud of.

In his acceptance speech, the president defined the task ahead as the need to re-engineer the association in such a way as to make it fulfill its primary task of developing Sagamu.

According to him: “In order to achieve our goals, we must have targets that will aid our development plans for the community which include formulation and execution of economic policy that will lead to significant empowerment of Sagamu and Remo people. Fighting for the community’s rights, environmental monitoring and ensuring compliance with international best practices, cultural revival; promoting unity and youth empowerment.”

He, however, assured people of the community that donations would be judiciously used and accounted for with the names of the donors openly displayed on the roll of honour.

Also speaking, the immediate past president , Chief Olumuyiwa Sonuga, thanked members of his executive for their cooperation and dedication and appreciated the contributions of all past executive members and individuals to the development of the SDA.

He, however, thanked the SDA for the opportunity giving to him to serve and prayed that the association will continue to wax stronger for the benefit of the community.