Sagamu Day to hold on Oct 27 and 29

Professor Tunde Ogunsanwo, President of Sagamu Development Association (SDA), the umbrella body of all social clubs of Sagamu community in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, has said that this year’s Sagamu Day will hold between October 27 and 29.

Addressing a press conference at the Sagamu Development Association Civic Centre, Sagamu, Professor Ogunsanwo said this year’s anniversary would be dedicated to sons and daughters of Sagamu in the Diaspora and to honour the Late Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Michael Adeniyi Sonariwo, who joined his ancestors recently.

Ogunsanwo said that Sagamites in the United Kingdom would be led to the ceremony by a distinguished personality, Dr Layi Soile, who is also the chairman of the grand rally, adding that Sagamites in the United States of America would present signposts at the six points leading to Sagamu town to welcome our people and visitors for the celebrations.

While highlighting the programme of event, Professor Ogunsanwo said: “This year’s anniversary will commence with an interfaith service at the Akarigbo’s palace, where Christians, Muslims and traditionalists would assemble to pray for peace in the town.

“The second day will feature cultural display by various cultural groups in the town, at the Akarigbo’s palace. The groups include Ogun, Agemo, Asa, Balufon and cultural groups from Igbo and Hausa communities in the town.

“There will also be visit to the Orisagamu Ewa Grove and later in the day, we will have Ebiripo night, where sons and daughters of Sagamu would be treated to delicious Ebiripo feast, among others.”

Speaking on the achievements recorded by the association, Professor Ogunsanwo said: “In 1988, we equipped a big ward at the present Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Ago-Iwoye, when the hospital was to be upgraded.

In 1998, we constructed and equipped the Oba Michael Adeniyi Sonariwo Pharmacy Complex in the Faculty of Pharmacy at OOU. Also, we have awarded scholarship to students who are indigenes of Sagamu and we have equally organised skill acquisition programmes for our youths and to the glory of God, most of them are self-reliant today.

The president, however, called on the Federal Government to establish a university in Remoland, saying Sagamu is a big division of Remo where the co-education programme started in West Africa.

He added that if the co-education programme that started at Remo Secondary School had failed, girls might not have been opportune to be educated in Nigeria.