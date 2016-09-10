SA celebs and their thirst for scandalous styles

logo

Before now, South African celebrities were known to be conservative with their choice of fashion at important events. They mostly favoured their traditional attires to showcase their rich cultural heritage.

Of late, probably in a bid to compete with their Nigerian counterparts, South African female celebs are now pulling out all the stops and taking fashion to a whole new daring level, especially at red carpet events.

During the recent annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and the SAFTA, their female celebrities mostly consisted of musicians and actresses literally set the red carpet on fire with their jaw-dropping outfits. Bonang Matheba, South African media personality who was rumored to have had a fling with D’Banj and video jockey,  Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo,  are two leading South African celebrities that people watch out for at red carpets, as their style choices are always eye popping.

From extreme cleavage-revealing dresses to slits almost reaching the navel,  leaving nothing to the imagination,  for them, it seems red carpet shows is the battle for who will be the most daring.

This red carpet fashion has become something to look forward to every year because of the celebrities fashion prowess or lack of it.

