RwandAir introduces new A330-200 on Lagos-Kigali route

As a way of further enhancing its operations between the Lagos and Kigali route, RwandAir has introduced its newly acquired 330-200 aircraft on the route, with promises to give customers better services.

The plane which touched down early in the week at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, has a configuration of 20 Business Class; 21 Premiere Economy and 203 Economy Class, totalling 244.

On ground to receive the aircraft was the Rwandan High Commissioner in Nigeria, Ambassador Stanislas Kamanzi in the company of the airline’s Country Manager in Nigera, Ms Ibiyemi Odusi.

The new aircraft which flew in passengers from Kigali, the capital of the East African country into Lagos, is the latest addition in the fleet of nine airplanes of the carrier.

Odusi said the arrival of the Airbus 330-200 is one of the steps taken by the airline to consolidate on the Nigerian route with attractive packages that would make the carrier the preferred choice by passengers.

She described the configuration of the Airbus with Flat Bed on the Business Class, luxurious space at the Premium Economy Cabin and other seats in the Economy Cabin which makes it 244 passenger seat aircraft as the best on the Nigerian-Kigali and other routes.