_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/death-penalty-land-grabbers-commendable-nis/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=32574","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Ruth Kadiri speaks on controversial photo

October 15, 2016 Joan Omionawele Entertainment

Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri  caused a stir during the week as she tried to promote a scene from one of her movies.

The actress who posted a picture of herself and another actor lying in bed with a wrapper and unshaved armpits caused an uproar as many fans were confused on what she was trying to do.

While some fans vieived  her armpit negatively, others described it as armpits of life, bushy room among other names.

Saturday Tribune reached out to the actress who revealed “The hair in my armpit was artificial, it was a scene from my movie entitled ‘trouble comes to town’ and I was surprised at the reactions I got from fans. I expected everyone to know that it was a promotion for the movie. In fact , I am having a press conference for the movie and I will invite you to it” she said.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online