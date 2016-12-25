_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/12/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/lagos-reform-waste-management-system-2017/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/newsletter-signup/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/uk-police-clears-prof-alexia-thomas-fraud-allegations/pro-thomas/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/43822/"}}_ap_ufee
Russian military plane carrying 91 people disappears from radar

December 25, 2016 Breaking News, World News

Russia's Tu-154 military transport planes have been regularly flying to Syria, escorted by Russian bombers. PHOTO: AFP

A Russian military plane has disappeared from radar just minutes after take-off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The defence ministry said its Tu-154 aircraft had 91 people onboard, including service personnel, a military music band and reporters.

The plane disappeared from radar 20 minutes after taking off from Sochi’s Adler airport at 05:20 (02:20 GMT).

Unconfirmed reports said it was flying to Syria’s Latakia province, BBC said.

The aircraft went missing as it was manoeuvring over Russia’s territorial waters; a source at the emergency ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

A search operation was now under way, Russia’s state-run Rossiya24 TV channel said.

 

